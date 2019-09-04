Just Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Esther has opened up on speculations that Frodd washed her underwear, Concise News understands.

Days ago, Frodd was spotted washing the belongings of Esther, after he severally told the lawyer that he had serious interest in her and ready to do anything.

The photo of Frodd washing her clothing flooded the internet, as many lashed him out for engaging in such.

But debunking the claims that Frodd washed her underwear, Esther, in an interview said they had both been washing separately but side by side and she was rinsing and going to spread her clothes.

She added that he was still washing at the time so she guessed that was were the confusion had come from.

Esther was evicted from the Big brother house on Sunday September 1 alongside with Sir Dee

Watch the video below