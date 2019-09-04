Argentine forward, Mauro Icardi has opened up why he chose to join Paris Saint Germain from Inter Milan, Concise News reports.

This online news medium reported that Icardi completed his move from Serie A to Ligue 1 on a season-long loan with PSG having an option to make the move permanent for a reported fee of 65m euros (£59m).

The 26-year-old revealed he decided to accept the offer of the French side after previously having doubts about a departure from Milan.

“I’m very happy because it’s a great satisfaction to play in a team like this. Playing in a top team together with great players is a great challenge. This aspect was decisive when PSG contacted me and I decided to accept,” he began.

Icardi will earn €7m plus bonuses the first year, and then €10m plus bonuses if the clause is activated

“I have taken a big step forward in my career and I hope to experience great emotions here. I know all the Argentines and also Edinson Cavani and Neymar. It’s a very special feeling to know that I will play next to them,” he added.