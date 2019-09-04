16-year-old Gabriel Micheal arrested for cyber crime has alleged that singer, Naira Marley‘s lifestyle and music influenced his choice.

Michael had told Gombe State Police Command that he was 16-year-old, after the police discovered he was 18.

During interrogations, the suspected fraudster said “I learnt hacking through tutorials on YouTube; The lifestyle of a Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, the way he spends money influenced me. Marley talks about being a Yahoo boy (cyber fraudster). My addiction to computer started at the age of seven.”

“I generate software like IP protocol, Angry IP scans, linos and I use them to do the job” he added.

Paraded before journalists, he said “I regret my actions. I pray to be pardoned, I can channel my ideas to legal ventures but the challenge has always been that nobody encourages one to use his talent to do good things.”

“I hide under the cover of my job; I’m into aluminum works. My parents did not suspect my heinous activities,” he said.

Revealing how he was able to hack into the bank account of one Deborah Tanko to withdraw N187,000, Michael said; “Once you can guess a name or number you will formulate it. Usually, I start from getting your telephone number from your social media platforms, I will formulate it, and attempt to get your personal data base from the bank and thereafter generate your token for transaction.”

Recall that Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), earlier charged Naira Marley with 11 counts bordering on alleged credit card fraud.

The singer had said internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) help Nigeria’s economy.