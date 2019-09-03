With the outcries on series of attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa, the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has called for immediate halt of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, Concise News understands.

According to HURIWA, it is pertinent to shun South Africa’s businesses in Nigeria.

The Nigerian rights group in a statement by its founder, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said “We are amazed, shocked, disappointed that the president of Nigeria and the government of Nigeria has watched helplessly as our citizens are being butchered in their hundreds in South Africa by black South Africans and government has so far refused to adopt and implement a stringent diplomatic blockade and measures against the South Africa business concerns in Nigeria, It is unfortunate.”

“We are calling on Nigerians to make up their minds and prepare within the next 78 hours to boycott DSTV, Nigerians should even boycott the Big Brother Naija.

“We are of the opinion that even the participants in BBNaija should walk out of the BBNaija immediately. Those who have MTN lines should cut it off and go for other lines.”

It added, “We should cut off any diplomatic relationship with south Africa. South Africa’s xenophobic violence has demonstrated that even the South African government is guilty by association.

“There is no justification for the xenophobic attacks against other African nationals who live in South Africa.”