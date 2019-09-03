Multichoice and MTN Nigeria have condemned the renewed xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that there have been a renewed wave of attack on foreigners, particularly Nigerians in South Africa.

The attacks were said to have started on Sunday with properties and lives lost in the process, also.

While reacting to the incident, Multichoice in a statement on Tuesday, described it as against the spirit of unity and Africa.

According to the statement, MultiChoice said it “is committed to uniting Africans through our programming and cultural initiatives.

“We advocate equality and condemn all forms of discrimination. The on-going violence in South Africa against foreign nationals is against the spirit of Africa, and counter-productive to the decades of work done by African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the continent.”

It added: “We are a proudly African company and although our story began in South Africa, today we represent the African continent in all its diversity through our presence across the region.

“We embrace and celebrate the diversity of varied nationalities, traditions, cultures and religions from across the continent and beyond.

“This is demonstrated through our multinational staff complement, our multicultural supply chain, as well as the local and international content that we showcase on both our DStv and GOtv platforms.

“We believe Africa’s full potential can only be realised through dialogue, peace, and unity. This is a sombre period for every African on the continent and beyond, and we urge all our customers, followers, and stakeholders to shun violence.”

Similarly, telecommunication giants MTN’s Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said it stands against all forms of oppression and injustice.

“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence,” the statement added.

“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard.

“We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.

“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected – the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”

There have been calls for the boycott of South African companies by Nigerians following the attacks on their compatriots and other Africans in Nelson Mandela’s country.