Legendary singer Tuface has criticised Malaysian-based Nigerian philanthropist Hushpuppi for slamming celebrities over their ‘silence’ on Xenophobia in South Africa.

Concise News reports that Hushppuppi in a post on his Instagram handle cried out over the attacks of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Bemoaning the acts, Huspuppi said “After you all will want to post them and claim they are your besties, FUCK ALL MY SOUTH AFRICAN FRIENDS THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM AND FUCK YOU NIGERIAN CELEBRITIES THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM ENOUGH TO SPEAK ABOUT TILL NOW”

Reacting to Hushpuppi’s post in the comment section, Tuface noted that the Billionaire was wrong for calling out celebrities, without knowing if they have plans concerning the situation.

He wrote Dear @hushpuppi this is absolutely uncalled for. There’s a real sad problem here. Its a good thing for you to speak about it but don’t start turning celebrities to being the problem cos they are not.”

“If u want 2 fight for your people its fine. U don’t have the right 2 harrass another person for not speaking up YET cos u don’t live in their heads. U don’t know what plans they have. U don’t know whats going on in their hearts. Pls let us be guided . One love.”Tu face said

Hushpuppi is best known for the luxurious lifestyle he lives both at home and abroad.