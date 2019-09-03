Xenophobia: South Africa Must Be Taught A Lesson, Buhari's Nemesis Spits Fire

As reactions continue to trail the new wave of Xenophobia, former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria Femi Fani-Kayode has asserted that South Africa ‘deserves to be taught a lesson and given a bloody nose’.

Concise News reports that the foremost critic of President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted a reply to a post by Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister late on Monday.

He writes: “This is good news.#SouthAfrica has crossed the line.They treat our people like filth and kill them for sport.We MUST hit them with ALL we have got,including sanctions on South African companies.They deserve to be taught a lesson and given a bloody nose. @GovernmentZA take note!”

In a subsequent tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adherent threatened that South Africa will ‘will pay heavily for every drop of Nigerian blood that they have spilt’.

It would be recalled that South Africans began fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

This online news medium reported yesterday that the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubaj, said that the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg where a building was set ablaze by a mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals,” he said.

“But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest,’’ he said in a statement made available in Lagos.

“Late in the evening of Sunday, September 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses.’’