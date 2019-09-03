Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Damini Ogulu known as Burna Boy has said he would not go to South Africa until xenophobia in the country is addressed.

Concise News understands that there have been a renewed wave of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

The renewed attacks were said to be started on Sunday with South Africans allegedly killing and looting shops belonging to Nigerians.

Also, several properties have been destroyed in the wake of the recent xenophobic attacks in Nelson Mandela’s country.

Like several prominent personalities, Burna Boy while reacting to the development, noted that he has not been to South Africa since 2017.

The songwriter further vowed that he would never step his feet into the nation until the South African government tackles xenophobia.

In a tweet, Tuesday, he wrote that, “I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this.”

Over 100 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa in the past few years due to xenophobic attacks.