A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and staunch critic of the APC led administration, Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was not concerned about Nigerians killed in South Africa.

Omokri claimed that Buhari was not concerned because the victims were Igbos.

Concise News gathered that Omokri said this in response to the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and the response of the Nigerian Government to the development.

In a series of tweets, Omokri alleged that Buhari had not acted over the incident because the South East gave him five percent during the 2019 Presidential election.

He tweeted: “General @MBuhari is NOT bothered about the KILLINGS of Nigerians in SA because he feels that most Nigerians there are Igbos. They are 5 percenters. If he wanted to, he could act fast. Remember how fast he acted with Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia? #StopKillingNigeriansInSA

“What a USELESS government! A week after a foreign country has been KILLING your CITIZENS and VANDALISING PROPERTY you are still on @Twitter TALKING. Ordinary TRAVEL ADVISORY against SA you haven’t done. And you are surprised they don’t take you seriously?”

Concise News reports that the attacks on Nigerians are part of wider xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the rainbow nation.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

The attack which was second of it within a week began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set on fire by angry mobs.

Later on Sunday evening, some group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers attacked Jules street in Malvern, Johannesburg, looting and burning shops.

Similar violence had occurred on August 28 in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on the rampage.

The said driver was, however, allegedly killed by a Tanzanian which sparked the violence that resorted to the looting of shops owned by Nigerians and some other foreigners in that country.

This online news medium reports that the government of South Africa had threatened a crackdown but has so far been unable to prevent acts of violence.

On August 28, President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African Counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa met on the sidelines of a Summit in Japan and both leaders agreed to meet in October.

This latest development indicates xenophobia will be top of the agenda when both leaders meet.