Veteran comedian Alibaba has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking decisive actions against South Africa for the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Scores of Nigerians have been killed a renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa with properties destroyed, also.

Although the federal government has said it will not take the attacks lightly, Alibaba has wondered how fast it would take the Buhari government to take drastic actions in the wake of the development.

In a post on his Instagram handle, the entertainer lamented that Buhari has taken the killing of Nigerians in South African with levity.

He wondered if Buhari who could do nothing to stem the incessant killings and crimes in Nigeria, would be able to do anything following the recent xenophobic attacks.

“Most times, some people just read the news hear the news, and do not know the undercurrents of the news,” he noted.

“Many do not know the interconnections of the nexus of any news they hear.

“Shebi they say I’m a comedian… Ok. Let our president pull some strings, that South African President, who has not been able to stop the #xenophobic craze, will be made by those who own the big South African businesses in Nigeria, to come down, in less than 2 weeks.

“But when we have a President that can not take decisive action when people are being killed like flies in his country, what will he say when it happens outside Nigeria?”

Xenophobia Taking More Nigerian Lives

According to Statistics South Africa and the United Nations, more than 30,000 Nigerians live in South Africa.

And in the last three years, 127 Nigerians have been killed with 13 out of them dying in the hands of the South African police.

Between January and June 2019, 10 Nigerians have been killed, either South Africans or the South African Police Service.

Nigerian Govt. Reacts

The Nigerian government is not taking things lightly and has vowed to protect the lives of its citizens in South Africa.

“The continuing attacks on Nigerian nationals and businesses in South Africa are unacceptable,” it said, Monday night, in Abuja. “Enough is enough. Nigeria will take definitive measures to ensure [the] safety and protection of her citizens.”