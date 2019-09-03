 

Xenophobia: Again, South Africans Attack, Loot, Burn Foreign-Owned, Businesses
One of the Auto Marts set ablaze by an angry mob on Sunday, Sept. 1, in Johannesburg, South Africa/NAN

Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to lament the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Concise News earlier reported that Malaysian-based Nigerian philanthropist Hushpuppi  slammed celebrities over their ‘silence’ on the attacks.

Taking to his  Instagram handle, Hushpuppi wrote “After you all will want to post them and claim they are your besties, FUCK ALL MY SOUTH AFRICAN FRIENDS THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM AND FUCK YOU NIGERIAN CELEBRITIES THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM ENOUGH TO SPEAK ABOUT TILL NOW”

The celebrities have however taken to their Twitter handle to condemn the situation, with some saying Africans are their own problems.

Below are some reactions gathered.