Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to lament the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing in South Africa.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Concise News earlier reported that Malaysian-based Nigerian philanthropist Hushpuppi slammed celebrities over their ‘silence’ on the attacks.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hushpuppi wrote “After you all will want to post them and claim they are your besties, FUCK ALL MY SOUTH AFRICAN FRIENDS THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM AND FUCK YOU NIGERIAN CELEBRITIES THAT DONT SEE THIS AS A PROBLEM ENOUGH TO SPEAK ABOUT TILL NOW”

The celebrities have however taken to their Twitter handle to condemn the situation, with some saying Africans are their own problems.

Below are some reactions gathered.

Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war , fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love ❤️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 3, 2019

All of us collectively. Its only blacks that don't support black business!, jews, Indians every other support their own business first b4 any other. Only blacks don't.

Mental slavery. Let this be a wake up call. https://t.co/xxtJ5c2r9K — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) September 3, 2019

My dear South Africans🇿🇦 Karma never loses adress!

Karma has no deadline!

Karma is a bitch but I love her!

Revenge will never solve anything but trust me, Karma will.

It’s Karma season.

Dear Karma I have a list of people you missed. #SayNoToXenophobia pic.twitter.com/u8QORECyX5 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) September 3, 2019

It’s like when someone is filled with so much anger towards you and you are not the one they should be fighting. What do you do? How do you make them see that we are supposed to unite to fight real devil, poverty, oppression … pic.twitter.com/U2DajwNCpj — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 3, 2019

This is so sad!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ICi6JfHH9q — Labi Olayori (@TheOfficialLabi) September 3, 2019

“Why would politicians choose to face the rightful anger (from) millions of poor and hopeless South Africans when they can revert to anti-immigrant rhetoric and shift blame to those who have no voice”#SayNoToXenophobia https://t.co/LHe6mHqkhF — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) September 3, 2019

Africa's problem is AFRICANS. Some in Government, some in the general population.. but Africa's problem is Africans. I keep pushing for the day that the rest of us will rise to become our solution. May God help us. And may we realize that Heaven helps those who help themselves. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) September 3, 2019

This is not the SA that Mandela fought and sacrificed for. This is not the SA that a lot of us have come to know and love. I just watched a video of a man burnt alive in front of a crowd. It's sick, and heartbreaking. "Hell must be empty because all the demons are here". Sigh (3) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) September 3, 2019

South Africa ex Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi said this in 2017 and remained in that position till 2019.

Says a lot.

Nigerian govt over to you.

#XenophobicAttacks #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/jFRiyeqZDy — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) September 3, 2019

#SayNoToXenophobia

There are many South Africans all over the world in foreign lands! Why are these shallow minded & barbaric people doing this to other Africans/foreigners living in SA? Inferiority complex is your problem in SA not other Africans. Shame unto YOU! #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/ABVKOA85gI — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) September 3, 2019

We are responsible for how people treat us… — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) September 3, 2019