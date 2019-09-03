President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised by the Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) to consider all available military options and break all diplomatic ties with South Africa.

The organization also urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to put all options on the table in dealing with the unending Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Concise News understands in a statement by the organization on Tuesday and signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, O’Seun John, condemned the targeted harassment, killings and destruction of Nigerian business in South Africa allegedly aided by the South African government.

According to the statement, “We have taken time to study various reports of the xenophobic attacks against nationals of African countries and India in South Africa and we have come to the conclusion that these attacks are not only intentional and unprovoked but that they are being carried out with tactical approval of the South African government.

“In any country around the world, the deliberate targeting of citizens of another country and killing of same is a concise invitation to war.

“We implore the Nigerian Government to take off the kid-gloves and stand firm to protect its citizens and the pride of the country.

“The Nigerian Government should as a matter of urgency begin the process of nationalizing all assets and businesses of South African interest in the country.

“Furthermore, the Federal Government should convey an emergency meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to consider all available military options and break all diplomatic ties with South Africa.

“In the interim, the government should start an emergency evacuation process of all Nigerians and assets in South Africa, recall the Nigerian Ambassador to the country and send the South African diplomats in Nigeria back home.

“This time, it is important Nigeria is decisive and firm with its decision. It must not only be known to bite but be seen to bite as well.

Concise News reports that the attacks on Nigerians are part of wider xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the rainbow nation.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

The attack which was second of it within a week began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set on fire by angry mobs.

Later on Sunday evening, some group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers attacked Jules street in Malvern, Johannesburg, looting and burning shops.

Similar violence had occurred on August 28 in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on the rampage.

The said driver was, however, allegedly killed by a Tanzanian which sparked the violence that resorted to the looting of shops owned by Nigerians and some other foreigners in that country.

This online news medium reports that the government of South Africa had threatened a crackdown but has so far been unable to prevent acts of violence.

On August 28, President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African Counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa met on the sidelines of a Summit in Japan and both leaders agreed to meet in October.

This latest development indicates xenophobia will be top of the agenda when both leaders meet.