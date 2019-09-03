Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries on Tuesday clashed with a South African over the country’s xenophobic attacks, Concise News reports.

South Africans have renewed attacks on Africans and Nigerians most especially with many properties destroyed in the process.

Apostle Suleman had condemned the development and described it as senseless since Nigerian played a major role in South Africa’s independence.

His series of tweets, apparently, did not go down well with a South African identified as Ndabeni.

According to Ndabeni, Nigerians allegedly engage in illegal businesses in South Africa, hence killings.

But Apostle Suleman was swift to counter him, asking, “Which of my tweets has correlation with this your senseless comment?

“You insult me because I said your people should stop killings…you just disgraced your country..manage this BLOCK while you go thru rehabilitation.

Before then, the fiery-preaching clergyman had said, “We [Nigerians] can’t keep quiet why hardworking Nigerians in diaspora are been killed.

“Where are those celebrities who are always standing for unconfirmed stories..these are confirmed killings..speak up…while we pray for God to intervene, all Nigerians at home and abroad,condemn this.”

He recalled that “No nation supported south African struggle like nigeria..Mandela stayed in enugu for a while.

“We supported ANC leadership,we invested cash into their govt years ago..we don’t deserve this…arrest foreigners who are into crime. Not innocent business men…it’s totally condemnable.”

Nigerian Govts. To Blame

He, however, blamed the Nigerian government for the poor state of the economy, saying if things were working fine, the xenophobic attacks would have been averted.

“If the systems and institutions in Nigeria were working,our fellow country men have no business going anywhere.

In as much as I know many youths are in a hurry for quick wealth and easy rise,this also exposes a failed system; not just this govt but all other past leadership.”