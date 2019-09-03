Xenophobia: Apostle Johnson Suleman Blows Hot

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has described the Xenophobic attack in South Africa as evil, Concise News reports.

According to the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) Adetola Olubajo, the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals,” he told NAN. “But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest,

“Late in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses.”

He added that, “some businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted in Germiston on Sunday evening. A Nigerian-owned Internet Café and computer accessories business was among the looted shops in Germiston.

“When I got the sad news late yesterday (Sunday) evening, I immediately informed the Police in Jeppestown but lots of damage had been done already.

“The means of livelihood of people were looted and destroyed by fire overnight which have left many Nigerians traumatised.

“Nigerian-owned businesses were seriously affected. A car sales business owned by a Nigerian were among the several businesses set ablaze over the night.”

Apostle Suleman Saddened

While reacting to development, Apostle Suleman said it is wickedness for Africans to kill themselves.

“It makes no sense to see fellow Africans killing themselves,” he said in a tweet.

“Xenophobia Is evil…Africans are one big happy family…it’s wicked to take the life of your fellow African brother or call him a stranger in an african country…Lord put an end to this evil act in Jesus name..”

