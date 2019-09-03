A mob of angry Nigerians has launched attacked on Shoprite in Lekki, Lagos to revenge the xenophobic attacks melted on Nigerians in South Africa.

Concise News had reported that Nigerians in South Africa have been attacked with their buildings and businesses burnt by a mob of South Africans, claiming foreigners were taking over their jobs and country.

After being resisted by policemen at the outlets, they eventually gained access and started throwing and carted away items on the stands.

Reacting to the development, President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari has despatched special envoy to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.”

