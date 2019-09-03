Why I Couldn't Prove My Worth At Man Utd - Sanchez

Attacker Alexis Sanchez, on Tuesday said he was not given a proper chance to succeed at Manchester United.

Concise News reports that the 30-year-old played only 31 of 77 possible games in his 19 months at Old Trafford and signed a season-long loan deal with Inter Milan.

“I was happy at Manchester United but I’ve always said to my friends I want to play.

“If they would let me play, I’ll do my best.

“Sometimes I’d play 60 minutes then I wouldn’t play the next game, and I didn’t know why,’’ Sanchez said.

The South American was one of the biggest stars at Arsenal, where he scored 80 goals in 166 matches.

A big-money move to United seemed a step up and Sanchez said he did not regret the decision.

“I’m very happy I went to Manchester United.

“I’ve always said that it’s the club that’s won the most in England.

“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic.

“I was happy there, but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something.

“I wanted to join them and win everything.

“I did not regret going there.’’

Man Utd boss Solskjaer growing ‘irritated’ with attacking duo

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be growing increasingly frustrated by Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford’s inability to score poacher’s efforts.

The Old Trafford club have scored seven goals in the Premier League this term and Solskjaer has overseen a mixed start to the campaign with five points from their first four matches.

Four of their seven goals came in the 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea in their first match of the season before failing to turn their superiority into goals in their next three fixtures against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Romelu Lukaku was sold in the summer, while Sanchez has been allowed out on loan and now United are relying on Rashford, Martial and youngster Mason Greenwood for goals.

And The Athletic claims that Solskjaer ‘is growing increasingly irritated by the failures of Rashford and Martial to score “scruffy” goals, the kind he used to relish himself as a player.’

The report adds:

‘In training, Solskjaer is insisting his young forwards rehearse near-post darts and recreate game scenarios that allow him and Martial to score more poachers’ goals. As United pressed late on against 10 men, several crosses, mostly from James, flew across the six-yard box but United’s attacking players were caught on their heels.’

Rashford and Martial have scored nine Premier League goals between them from inside the six-yard box since August 2016.