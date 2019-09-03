Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has queried why the operatives of Special Anti-Robbery squad have not arrested songstress, Simi.

Concise News understands that this follows SARS’ zero tolerance for tattoos.

Reacting to a photo shared by Simi where she is seen wearing a bum shot revealing her tattooed leg, Olunloyo questioned the anti-robbery squad on its reasons for arresting young males who wear it.

The journalist stated that Nigeria’s problem is as a result of the citizen’s actions.

Sharing the photograph of Simi wearing tattoo on her Instagram handle, Olunloyo wrote “Double Standard: Why are SARS officers arresting young males wearing tattoos in Nigeria? They use them to profile cultists.

“Tattoos are a form of body modification where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments, either indelible or temporary.”

“Singer Simi is seen wearing tattoos. Why hasn’t she been arrested? Isn’t this Hausa women tatoos? Why do we start something and then the Western world adopts it, sells it back to us and we start arresting people for it. We are our own biggest enemies”

