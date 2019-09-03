Ndigbo in Benue State, on Monday raised the alarm over alleged attacks suffered, which has led to the abduction of at least 50 persons within 6 months, Concise News reports.

A businessman and prominent member of the Igbo community in Gboko, Okafor Nnolim told journalists in Enugu that Igbo communities in various parts of Benue state, especially Gboko, have become ‘endangered species’ in the State.

The alarm is the aftermath of alleged targeted kidnappings and murder of Igbos in the state by native gangs, suspected herdsmen and bandits.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Nnolim stated that hardly will a week pass that an Igbo person would not be kidnapped or murdered in Benue State even as they were subjected to paying millions of naira in ransoms.

“We can no longer do our businesses freely for fear of being kidnapped or murdered.

“Since January this year, we have had over 50 Igbos kidnapped and some murdered in cold blood by bandits and suspected herdsmen,” he says.

Nnolim’s fears and concerns was collaborated by another Igbo resident in the state, one Chief Ndukaku, a fabrics merchant.

Chief Ndukaku, a trader at the Gboko Central Market lamented the deteriorating state of insecurity in the state, noting that all efforts to get the security agencies and state government to address the matter have fallen on deaf ears.

“Igbos in Benue state are being systematically decimated and our businesses are gradually being ruined by these kidnappers and bandits,” he rues.

Similarly, Ikem Ani also lamented that Igbos in Benue have been subjected to untold hardship and their lives are no longer guaranteed.

According to him, “there is virtually no week that an Igbo person is not kidnapped. We have tried to engage the State Police Command to no avail.

“We are therefore crying out for the world to know the fate of Ndigbo in Benue State.

“We are now putting Ohanaeze Ndigbo on notice that we have become endangered in Benue State because what is happening to Igbos in Benue State is worse than what is happening to Ndigbo in the far north,” he states.

Council boss lauds appointment of Utukwa as MD of Benue Investment Company

In related news, Nicholas Utukwa, the Chairman of Gwer Local Government area in Benue, has lauded the appointment of Alex Adum as the Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company.

Christopher Avii, the Information Officer of the council, said this in a statement on Monday in Makurdi.

Utukwa commended Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom for appointing another Gwer son as head of a key organisation in the state

He described the appointment of Adum as a round peg in a round hole, stressing that Adum possessed the qualities to pilot the affairs of the company without hitches.

Utukwa said that the new managing-director had acquired enough experience to enable him take the company to lofty heights.

The council chairman urged Adum to bring his vast experience to bear on his new assignment.

He urged the people of the area, irrespective of party affiliations, to support Adum to succeed in achieving the goals of BIPC in record time.