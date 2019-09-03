Rafael Nadal expressed his disappointment that his rival Novak Djokovic was booed off court after suffering a shoulder injury in his fourth-round match at the ongoing US Open.

Concise News reported that defending champion Djokovic retired from his fourth-round meeting with Stan Wawrinka when two sets and a breakdown and was booed off the court.

While Nadal didn’t watch the match, he was unimpressed to hear the 16-time major winner was treated so unfairly by the New York crowd and backed his decision to cut the match short.

Nadal booked his spot in the quarter-finals with a four-set win over Marin Cilic as he dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but ultimately was too strong for 2014 champion Cilic, winning 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Arthur Ashe.

“Well, no, I really believe that he doesn’t deserve of course,’ Nadal said. ‘I believe that he’s a super athlete. If he had to go is because he was not able to continue at all.

“For him is much more painful than for anyone on that Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“He missed an opportunity to win another Grand Slam, playing on one of his best surfaces for sure, hard, coming after winning Wimbledon. Have been a good opportunity for him.’

Nadal Plays Diego Schwartzman In Quarter-Final

The door has now been opened for Nadal to win a 19th Grand Slam title, which would see him move just one major behind fellow ‘Big Three’ member Roger Federer. But the second seed will not get too far ahead of himself and believes Diego Schwartzman – his next opponent – will be a serious threat.

“He is one of the most talented players on our tour,’ Nadal added.

“He has everything, amazing control, amazing speed. He has the ability to read very well your shots and to understand very well the game. Is not a surprise he is there.

“Before the match, I know people can think that Zverev was favored before that match. Honestly for me, today, Schwartzman was favored.

Schwartzman, I saw him play a couple of matches during this tournament, he was playing great. Sascha [Zverev] played two matches, two or three matches close.

Physical issues always I think. The other arrived fresh and playing amazing.

“Even if he lost the first set when he was 2-0 and big chance for 3-0, double break, in the beginning, finally he lost the first set. After that he was playing amazing.

Sascha fighted hard as always. He going to be a Grand Slam champion soon I think. “But today Diego is playing unbelievable. I need to play my best in the next round to have the chance to be in that semifinals. But the match of today I think helps.”