Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has confessed that Neymar’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, would have sparked an exodus from the French club.

The 27-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 club, with both Real Madrid and former club Barcelona coming real to seal his deal.

But after a withdrawn-out saga that involved the player, Neymar will be staying with the French champions.

When asked about Neymar staying back at PSG, Wenger told BeIN Sports: “I think that he is one of the best players in the world and I am happy that he is staying at PSG.

“Because when you lose one of your two or three best players in the world, the law in our world is that the following year you lose the other.

“It is very difficult to have players who make a difference, even when you have a lot of money.

“When you have them, you must keep them,” added the former Arsenal manager.

“When you want to keep a player, it is better to convince him how important you are to him, rather than to give him zero chance to leave.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona have closed negotiation to sign Brazilian star Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), ESPN reports.

Concise News understands that the Spanish champions will resume the chasing of Neymar next summer.

Barca have been locked in talks with PSG for several weeks, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

The LaLiga side were encouraged by Neymar’s eagerness to return to the Camp Nou and how he mounted pressure on the French club to let him go.

On the other hand, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said the club were still accessible to selling Neymar if Barca made an acceptable offer.

Meanwhile, with 48 hours to go until the window shuts, that is looking improbable.