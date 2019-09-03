Real Madrid have signed Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Monday’s transfer deadline day, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Areola was PSG’s first choice keeper for the last two terms and will now act as a competition to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid.

Courtois, a former Chelsea man, has not been convincing enough for the Spanish team, making the move for another goalie inevitable.

Areola is reputed to be one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

In a statement on Monday, Real said: “Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Keylor Navas.

“The club would like to show their appreciation and love for his behavior and his delivery in the five seasons he has appeared in the Real Madrid shirt.”

Miki Moves

Also, Arsenal attacker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has sealed a loan move to Roma, with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Concise News reports that Roma have confirmed that they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 viable for the Gunners as incentives.

The Serie A giants have also endorsed that Mkhitaryan will wear No.77 for his new club.

Speaking with his new club, Mkhitaryan told the official website that “It’s a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter, with a great club.

“I know what this club is all about and I am sure we can achieve great things together.”