Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has left Arsenal to join SD Huesca, the north London club have confirmed.

“The Nigeria international joined us in 2016 after captaining his country at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player,” the club said.

“Kelechi spent the first half of the 2017/18 season on loan at VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie, before joining MW Maastricht. During these two loan spells, he made 30 appearances. Last season, he spent time on loan with Porto in the Portuguese Premiera Liga.

“We would like to wish Kelechi all the best for the future.

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”