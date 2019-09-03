The 2019 European summer transfer window ended on Monday with some major deadline day deals taking place, Concise News reports.
They were major deals that took place with players moving places and other, like Neymar, staying back.
Concise News had reported that the transfer window last month closed in England but remained opened in other parts of Europe.
Major Transfers On Deadline Day 2019
Here are the major transfer deadline day deals that were sealed below:
Mkhitaryan To Roma
Arsenal attacker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has sealed a loan move to Roma, with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.
Concise News reports that Roma have confirmed that they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 viable for the Gunners as incentives.
According to Goal.Com, the Serie A giants have also said Mkhitaryan will wear No.77 for his new club.
PSG Signs Icardi
PSG have signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on a season-long loan for €5m, with an option to buy for €65m. He will wear the No.18 shirt.
Falcao Joins Galatasaray
Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Radamel Falcao on a three-year contract. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/OU2yqIe8Km
Barcelona’s Rafinha Leaves Nou Camp
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/AaEz2h1Wpb
Navas Quits Real Madrid
PSG have signed goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid for around €13m. He will wear the No.1 shirt at his new club. pic.twitter.com/lcykAcXQqy
‘Chicharito’ Signs For New Club
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has joined Sevilla on a permanent deal from West Ham for around £7.5m. pic.twitter.com/E1iDjA7wdD
