The 2019 European summer transfer window ended on Monday with some major deadline day deals taking place, Concise News reports.

They were major deals that took place with players moving places and other, like Neymar, staying back.

Concise News had reported that the transfer window last month closed in England but remained opened in other parts of Europe.

Major Transfers On Deadline Day 2019

Here are the major transfer deadline day deals that were sealed below:

Mkhitaryan To Roma

Arsenal attacker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has sealed a loan move to Roma, with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Concise News reports that Roma have confirmed that they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 viable for the Gunners as incentives.

According to Goal.Com, the Serie A giants have also said Mkhitaryan will wear No.77 for his new club.

PSG Signs Icardi

PSG have signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on a season-long loan for €5m, with an option to buy for €65m. He will wear the No.18 shirt.

Falcao Joins Galatasaray

Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Radamel Falcao on a three-year contract. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/OU2yqIe8Km — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 2, 2019

Barcelona’s Rafinha Leaves Nou Camp

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/AaEz2h1Wpb — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 2, 2019

Navas Quits Real Madrid

PSG have signed goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid for around €13m. He will wear the No.1 shirt at his new club. pic.twitter.com/lcykAcXQqy — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 2, 2019

‘Chicharito’ Signs For New Club