Latest Transfer News Roundup For Today Sept 2rd 2019

The 2019 European summer transfer window ended on Monday with some major deadline day deals taking place, Concise News reports.

They were major deals that took place with players moving places and other,  like Neymar, staying back.

Concise News had reported that the transfer window last month closed in England but remained opened in other parts of Europe.

Major Transfers On Deadline Day 2019

Here are the major transfer deadline day deals that were sealed below:

Mkhitaryan To Roma

Arsenal attacker, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has sealed a loan move to Roma, with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Concise News reports that Roma have confirmed that they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 viable for the Gunners as incentives.

According to Goal.Com, the Serie A giants have also said Mkhitaryan will wear No.77 for his new club.

PSG Signs Icardi 

PSG have signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on a season-long loan for €5m, with an option to buy for €65m. He will wear the No.18 shirt.

Falcao Joins Galatasaray

Barcelona’s Rafinha Leaves Nou Camp

Navas Quits Real Madrid

‘Chicharito’ Signs For New Club