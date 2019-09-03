The presidency has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its comment on the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Japan.

Concise News reported that Buhari only came back from the country on Sunday after attending the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The PDP had on Sunday described the visit as disgraceful, adding that Buhari’s outing was poor.

“The party describes as a national embarrassment and shame that President Buhari could not seal any meaningful economic agreement at the conference but only came home with an empty basket and pocket full of promissory notes,” the PDP had said.

However, Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina in a tweet, described members of the major opposition party as “hallucinating.”

Adesina noted that the PDP were speaking gibberish as the event was a success.

“In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes,” he said.

“Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish.”