Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, girlfriends of RnB singer R. Kelly are said to be making moves to raise for funds to get him powerhouse defense team.

Sources close to Kelly’s girlfriend told TMZ they’re joining hands in raising funds to hire the attorney Thomas Meserau who is famous for winning Michael Jackson’s child molestation case.

According to reports, the ladies have a couple potential projects in the works that could land them a big payday, including a book deal and their plan is to put that money toward the Mesereau fund along with the singer’s general defense fund.

The also sources revealed that Joycelyn and Azriel have just hired reps who are reaching out to media outlets to score some paid interviews.