Nollywood Actresses, Sonia Ogiri and Angela Okorie have attacked their colleague Mercy Johnson-Okojie over her attitude in the entertainment industry.

Concise News understands that Ogiri in an Instagram post tagged ‘healing process’ alleged that Johnson brought her much pain in the industry.

Recounting some of the things she claimed the curvy actress had done to her in the past, Ogiri said she hoped Johnson would have known how best to show love to people around her.

She wrote: “Healing process; Hey sis Meecy Johnson Okojie I think is time to talk about all the pain you inflicted on me all these years in order for my healing process to take place.

“I hope MOTHERHOOD has changed you and you now understand when a mother wants to make her kid or kids proud of her tomorrow and just like you were overwhelmed by the love people showed you on your birthday, I hope you show/act true love towards people too.

“I needed to revisit this so as to get it off my chest cos holding it in all these years felt like I was imprisoned and it’s about time set my free.”

Ogiri further reached out to Johnson’s followers not to come attacking her for opening up.

Consenting to Ogiri’s claims, Okorie alleged that Mercy Johnson “did worse things to her and even fought her spiritually and physically.”

Okorie wrote “She did worse than that to me and I confronted her and she started fighting me spiritually and physically, oil dey my head small small witches no reach Abeg.”

However, Johnson yet to respond to any of the claims.