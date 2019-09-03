Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019.

The presidency has condemned the attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa, calling for the intervention of the African Union (AU). Concise News understands that the Presidential Aide on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this on Monday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it arrested a female suspect who in connection with the recent list released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Concise News reports. Concise News reports that the FBI had recently released a list of Nigerians allegedly involved in cyber-crime also known as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

The South African police on Monday arrested over 60 people linking to the looting in Johannesburg and protests in the transport industry followed to a wave of anti-foreigner sentiment. Concise News learned that the police said in a statement disclosed that not less than 41 people were arrested after hundreds of people marched through Johannesburg’s Central Business District (CBD), looting shops and destroying cars and buildings.

A coalition of civil society groups on Monday stormed the British High Commission in Abuja to protest the $9.6 billion fine a United Kingdom court ordered Nigeria to pay Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) over a failed gas supply agreement. Concise News learned that the protesters gathered at the British and Irish Embassies, carrying various placards calling on the court to overturn the judgment.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, called on Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies with prayers in their task of addressing security challenges in the country. Concise News reports that Adeboye made the call at his monthly telecast message with the theme “Our True Shield and Defence”, via the church’s television at the Redemption Camp, Ogun state.

The Nigerian Senate has criticized a suit seeking to stop it from utilising the sum of N5.5billion it has allegedly reserved for the purchase of official vehicles for its Principal Officers. Concerned Nigerians, in collaboration with some Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs): the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EiE), launched a suit at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, seeking to stop a purported plan by the 9th Assembly to allegedly use the sum of N5.5billion on vehicles for its principal officers.

Ekiti Chapter of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), has lauded the Ekiti State House of Assembly for taking a bold step to summon the immediate past Governor Ayodele Fayose over alleged fraud committed in some councils under his nose. The CNPP disclosed that the call had confirmed that Governor Kayode Fayemi and the entire range of governance in Ekiti had played into the anti-graft war being waged against corrupt Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel ahead of the governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi States. The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd), announced this in a statement on Sunday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said mutilated or bad notes would continue to be in use even after the expiration of September 2nd 2019 deadline. Concise News reports that the CBN had urged Nigerians to deposit bad Naira notes to banks across the nation in its Clean Note Policy and Banknotes Fitness Guidelines.

The 2019 European summer transfer window ended on Monday with some major deadline day deals taking place, Concise News reports.

They were major deals that took place with players moving places and other, like Neymar, staying back.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.