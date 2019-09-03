NASFAT Leader Tasks Women On Responsible Motherhood

Women Affairs Secretary, Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaja Samiat Mumuni has urged mothers to build a peaceful home and wake up to the task of motherhood.

Concise News reports that Mumuni made the plea on Monday at the NASFAT 20th Women’s Week and 50 million fundraising in support of women development project.

The theme was: “The Muslimah as a Catalyst for Maintaining Peace and Harmony.”

According to her, “today is the beginning of a weeklong programme of the 20th anniversary of women’s week.

“It is to sensitise, educate, empower and impact positively on our members.

“Muslimah means a virtuous woman; a woman who is dedicated, loyal, hardworking, prayerful, conscientious and honest.

“Women have the largest population in this country; they are the homemakers and shepherd of the home; when you educate a woman, you educate the whole nation.

“All the bad things that have been happening like killings, kidnapping and all kind of vices, if we don’t nip them in the bud, will get worse.

“We have to educate women; let us start with women in our society. If they can promote peace at home, they can promote it in the community and the nation in general,’’ she said.

Mumuni also urged women to shun ostentatious lifestyles, saying it was not good to display unnecessary wealth.

“If you see something say something, because if you don’t say it, it may affect you indirectly and it may be your children or siblings at the end.

“You cannot go freely in the country without the fear of being kidnapped; people cannot sleep with their two eyes closed, because all these criminals live within the community and we know them.

“By educating and sensitising them on importance of being security conscious, it will be the beginning of better things to come,’’ she said.

Also, Prof. Bidemi Idowu, who spoke on “Empowerment of Widows and Orphans: Antidote to National Economic Woes’’ urged wealthy individuals to empower widow, saying government alone could not do the job.

“When widow is empowered, there will be fewer mistresses, and there will be less husband snatching. A widow has lost her husband, her life partner and lover; she has lost everything.

“We should not compound her woes by denying her of financial right and a right to her husband’s inheritance.

“The most important thing is acceptance; if she decides to remarry, the man’s other wives should accept her; she has lost her husband, and her griefs should not be compounded.

“On the issue of orphans, the National Assembly should initiate and pass a bill concerning orphan’s healthcare and education.

“It is very important, especially when there are no inheritances, with this in place, there will be less evil in the society,’’ Idowu said.