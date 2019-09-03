Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have not been paid their August 2019 allowance or stipend, three days into September, Concise News reports.

As at the time of publishing this report, no statement has been made by N-Power handlers on the delayed payment of the August 2019 allowance.

In July, N-Power beneficiaries suffered the same fate as their allowances for that month were only paid on the 16th of August.

The development led to some insinuations by the participants chief among which was that the scheme is biased against Muslims.

According to them, the payment of the July N-Power allowance could have come earlier as they needed it for the celebration of the 2019 Sallah.

N-Power is an empower programme which started in 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into power.

So far, about 500,000 Nigerians have benefited from the scheme with more set to enroll into it subsequently, also.

N-Power Transparent

In another development, as the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power programme, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais says the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has ensured of a level playing field for all Nigerians in the execution of the Social intervention Programmes SIPs of the Nigerian Government.

Concise News reports that speaking in Kaduna while addressing Course 2 participants of the Kasshim Ibrahim Fellowship, a mentorship programme designed to groom future leaders in Nigeria, Uwais said structures have since been put in place to ensure that those who benefit from the various components of the social intervention programmes are captured based on merit.

She told the group of budding leaders drawn from various parts of the country that gone are the days when a privileged few in the society benefited from a government empowerment initiative designed to reach out to the poor.

“All applicants are encouraged to engage with the processes in place if they need a job.

“The programmes are open to everybody. You don’t need to know anybody to get enrolled into N-Power, for instance.