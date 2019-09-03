Motor Crushes Father, Son, Motorcyclist To Death In Osun

A luxury bus heading to Abuja from Akure on Monday crushed a father, his son and a commercial motorcyclist to death on the Ife-Ibadan expressway, Concise News reports.

According to NAN, the accident occurred at the RCC junction on the busy highway.

The father had accompanied his son to write the post-UTME test of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, at a Distance Learning Centre at Moro in Ile-Ife.

The father and son’s identities were, however, withheld in deference to the family while the commercial motorcyclist was simply identified as Sunday.

According to an eye witness account, the bus, with registration number AAA 45 XW and belonging to Ekeson transport company, was heading against traffic when it ran into the motorcycle marked TTD 242 QJ, killing all the three.

The remains of the victims had since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) mortuary in Ile-Ife.

The Head of Operation of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aderibigbe Odogiyan, confirmed the incident.

“Immediately we heard about the incident, we quickly went there, but the victims had been taken to the mortuary,” he said.

Odogiyan warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations, especially driving against traffic.

He urged them to exercise patience while driving to minimise road crashes.

6 dead, 17 injured in Anambra accident – FRSC

In related news, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed that six persons died in an accident involving a truck and three other vehicles along Amawbia-Agulu road in Awka.

Andrew Kumapayi, the FRSC sector Commander in Anambra, who confirmed the accident, said that 17 other persons sustained injuries in the accident which occurred at about 8.00 a.m.

Kumapayi explained that the driver of an articulated vehicle with registration number XB 283 MBA lost control and rammed into three other vehicles.

He said that the other vehicles are Toyota Space with registration number XC 109 UKP, Toyota Corolla, FST 939 AY and Sienna with registration number ENU 837 CP.

The sector commander said that 23 people were involved in the accident.

“Our rescue team arrived at the scene around 10.45 a.m. after we were contacted.

“A total of 23 persons were involved in the crash, six died – five males and a female, while 17 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in a general hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital at Agulu,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, has visited the scene of the accident and also the victims in the hospital.

“It’s so unfortunate that many people lost their lives in this accident but we will ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment. The Commissioner for Health, a medical doctor is also here to ensure that.

“It’s a very good road with no potholes but apparently, the truck laden with steel and metal objects lost control and hit other vehicles.

“I sympathise with the families of the dead. We will take good care of the injured,” Obiano assured.