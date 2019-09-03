The Nigerian Senate has criticized a suit seeking to stop it from utilising the sum of N5.5billion it has allegedly reserved for the purchase of official vehicles for its Principal Officers.

Concerned Nigerians, in collaboration with some Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs): the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EiE), launched a suit at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, seeking to stop a purported plan by the 9th Assembly to allegedly use the sum of N5.5billion on vehicles for its principal officers.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, described the court processing as the handiwork work of critics which is bound to fail.

Concise News reports that Adeyeye, who spoke to reporters in Abuja, claimed that he was not aware of any such plan and wondered why some people decided to act on mere rumours being rallied in the media.

He said: “It (suit) is an exercise in futility; a complete exercise in futility. Even I as a Senator have not heard anything about that.

“So why will people be relying on rumour and newspaper reports? I wouldn’t know and in any case, if the Senate is going to spend that (amount); if it is budgeted for, then it means it is purely legal.

“So why will the National Assembly be different? Why are they focusing on the National Assembly and not looking at the Executive, Judiciary arms of government? All of these people are entitled to official cars and do use official cars.”

Speaking further, he said, “Directors of agencies, even minor officials in agencies use official cars. So why will the National Assembly be different? Why should it be a problem that the National Assembly is entitled to cars, to use official cars?

“Some of the vehicles they bought four years ago were no longer serviceable while others have probably been sold to their users,” Adeyeye added.