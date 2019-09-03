The Director General (DG) of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Monday assured corps members that their monthly allowance of N19,800 would be reviewed upward.

Concise News reports that in a statement, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, said Ibrahim, who gave the assurance while interacting with corps members during a working visit to Lagos, promised that their allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government commenced payment of the new minimum wage.

Adeyemi said the NYSC boss had also promised corps members across the country improved welfare.

“He said efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.

“He, however, advised them not to embark on unauthorised journeys that may endanger their lives, warning that such journeys would earn them sanctions from the corps.

“He warned that violators of NYSC bye-laws would be dealt with in line with its rules,” Adeyemi stated.

She said that Ibrahim had warned the corps members to avoid issues that would promote political, religious and tribal differences, but instead work to unite the country.

According to her, Ibrahim also admonished the corps members to imbibe good morals and serve as responsible role models in their host communities.

“He warned them to avoid rumour peddling through the Social Media but rather serve as agents of change and national unity.’’

Kwara REC tasks NYSC members on integrity, patriotism

In related news, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, on Monday called on NYSC members to always maintain their integrity wherever they found themselves.

Attahiru-Madami made the call at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state, while addressing Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members.

Attahiru-Madami was at the orientation camp to sensitise corps members on the activities of the commission.

He also urged the corps members to be patriotic and be committed to the ideals and tenets of the scheme throughout the service year.

In a paper presented on his behalf by Mr Jacob Ayanda, HOD Voter Education and Publicity, Attahiru-Madami said INEC holds corps members in highest regard as they form the bulk of the ad hoc staff during elections in the country.

“Corps members are dear to INEC, we value NYSC, and you are our major stakeholder because 70 per cent of INEC ad hoc staff are corps members,” he said.

According to NAN, out of the 13, 000 ad hoc staff INEC used in Kwara during the last general elections, more than 7, 000 were corps members.

Attahiru-Madami told the corps members that the NYSC experience marks the beginning of life, hence the need to always protect their integrity and family name.

He said his integrity earned him the success he achieved during the general elections, adding that he refused to compromise his integrity.

The REC said welfare of corps members during elections was very paramount to INEC as critical stakeholders.

He noted that corps members had played prominent roles in the electoral process in Nigeria.

“Corps members’ welfare is of paramount importance to the commission.

“In the first place, the commission ensures that all necessary logistic arrangements are made for them from the training period till after the election day.

“Provision of logistics, in terms of transport from INEC LGA offices to the Registration Area Centers (RACs) are provided.

“At the RACs, basic amenities such as electricity, potable water, sleeping materials and toiletries are equally provided.

“Moreover, the commission makes provision for adequate security for corps members and materials to be used during elections,” he added.

The REC also admonished corps members, as Voter Education Officers at their places of primary assignment, to always be well dressed.

“As the Public Relations Officers of the commission at the unit level, the corps members must protect the image of the commission and regularly carry out publicity activities,” the REC said.

These activities, the REC, said may include display of posters and election results.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Tosin Ikupolati, urged corps members, especially females, to always dress decently.

According to Ikupolati, men would admire ladies more if they do not expose their bodies.