1. You Can’t Incite IPOB Members Against Ugwuanyi – Coalition Tells Critics

A coalition group has denied report making round in the social media which alleged that Gov. Ugwuanyi was trailed to a social event in New Jersey, United States of America by IPOB members.

The group noted that Gov. Ugwuanyi is the darling of everybody, both Igbos and non-Igbos including the IPOB members because of his purposeful leadership, good governance drive and participatory democracy in all parts of Enugu State and therefore, no need for anybody to trail him to anywhere for whatever reason.

“It is on record that Governor Ugwuanyi remains the first and only Governor in the Southeast region and Nigeria at large to have recruited and deployed Forest Guard operatives to their various posts for the purpose of securing lives and properties in all the communities in the state,” it said.

2. Biafra: DSS Bars Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer From Event

The Department of State Services (DSS) over the weekend stopped Ifeanyi Ejiofor and lawyer to pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu from attending an event.

Concise News reports that this happened in Nnewi, Anambra during the Anaedoonline 1st year Anniversary Lecture.

According to a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode who revealed this, the DSS said they had orders from Abuja to stop the Ejiofor from attending the event.

“As I was about to enter the hall to deliver my speech at the Anaedoonline 1st year Anniversary Lecture in Nnewi, Anambra state yesterday my lawyer and a member of my delegation, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and I were approached by the DSS and told that he must not attend the event,” FFK said.

“They said that if he insisted on attending the occassion with me the venue would be sealed up and the entire event would be stopped and not allowed to hold.

“They said they had orders from Abuja to stop him from attending because, apart from being my lawyer, he is also the lawyer to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

“I was shocked. This was a clear case of not just persecution but also guilt by association. I wondered whether being a lawyer to my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or to IPOB was now a crime?”

