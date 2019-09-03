Welcome to Concise News round-up of latest transfer news stories as many football clubs boost their squads to join the race this season.

As clubs intensify activities in the current transfer window, Nigeria youth star, Success Makanjuola has completed his transfer to Leganes where he will link up compatriots, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Concise News understands that Makanjuola rejected offers from English, German and French clubs to put pen to paper with the Madrid-based club in the Spanish La Liga.

Earlier, this online news medium reported that 18-year-old Makanjuola is close to joining the European side.

Fidelis Chime, a London-based Nigerian football agent revealed to Complete Sports, “Success Makanjuola’s registration has now finished. He is going to Kenneth Omeruo’s club. My partner, Oscar Rodriguez showed me all the documents.

Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has sealed a loan move to Roma, with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Concise News reports that Roma have confirmed that they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 viable for the Gunners as incentives.

According to Goal.Com, the Serie A giants have also endorsed that Mkhitaryan will wear No.77 for his new club.

Speaking with his new club, Mkhitaryan told Roma’s official website that “It’s a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter, with a great club.”

Nigerian star Kelechi Nwakali has teamed up with Spanish Segunda Division side, SD Huesca in a permanent deal from Arsenal, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the London club revealed this in a statement on Monday where it noted that the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

“The Nigeria international joined us in 2016 after captaining his country at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player,” the Gunners added.

Real Madrid have signed Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Monday’s transfer deadline day, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Areola was PSG’s first-choice keeper for the last two terms and will now act as a competition to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid.

Courtois, a former Chelsea man, has not been convincing enough for the Spanish team, making the move for another goalie inevitable.

Areola is reputed to be one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

In a statement on Monday, Real said: “Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Keylor Navas.

“The club would like to show their appreciation and love for his behaviour and his delivery in the five seasons he has appeared in the Real Madrid shirt.”