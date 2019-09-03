Good day and welcome to the latest N-Power Nigeria news for today Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 on the Concise News website.

A beneficiary of N-Power, Afolabi John is grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity the scheme has afforded him, as with the N-Build training he has received, he is now able to handle a full contract job on wiring – surface, conduit and trunking.

Concise News reports that N-Build is one of the components of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

It is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

As the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power programme, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais says the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has ensured of a level playing field for all Nigerians in the execution of the Social intervention Programmes SIPs of the Nigerian Government.

Concise News reports that speaking in Kaduna while addressing Course 2 participants of the Kasshim Ibrahim Fellowship, a mentorship programme designed to groom future leaders in Nigeria, Uwais said structures have since been put in place to ensure that those who benefit from the various components of the social intervention programmes are captured based on merit.

She told the group of budding leaders drawn from various parts of the country that gone are the days when a privileged few in the society benefited from a government empowerment initiative designed to reach out to the poor.

