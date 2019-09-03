Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 3rd, 2019.

A socio-political group, Concerned Idah Federal Constituency Movement in Kogi, has appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Elder Simon Achuba to bury their differences in the interest of the state, Concise News reports.

The group made the appeal in a statement issued and circulated among media houses in Lokoja on Saturday.

The statement signed by Ochalla Alfa and Ojonugwa Ocholi, President and General Secretary of the group, respectively, also enjoined people of goodwill to initiate the process that would bring peace between Bello and Achuba in the interest of justice.

“We are strongly appealing that the Office of the Deputy Governor is the only position occupied by the constituency be retained in the constituency. The Federal Constituency should not be denied of the only position available to it for now,” the statement said.

A member of the House of Representatives from Kogi Hon. David Zacharia says Governor Yahaya Bello of the state should be considered for another term to finish the capital and human development programmes across the state.

Concise News reports that Zacharia made this known in an interview while reacting to the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state in which Bello won.

Zacharia of the ruling APC, who represents Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi, said that Bello might not have performed as expected by some people, he did his best in office.

“Why the second term should be given to him is because we that are around him are trying to push him to do more of what he has done,” he said.

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has picked Emmanuel Orugun as its governorship candidate for Kogi State, Concise News reports.

Orugun on Sunday after his emergence promised to build an economy that would change the future of the people of Kogi State.

He also assured the people of the state that he would work towards increasing its revenue profile and making the state financially buoyant and self-sustaining.

The aspirant said doing so would eventually end borrowing and the culture of wasting resources on current expenditure in governance.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State has said the choice of the All Progressives Congress to elect incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for the state governorship election would ensure an easy win for the PDP.

The PDP, through its spokesman, Bode Ogunmola, says the “general public resentment against Bello’s administration” is another reason it would win the election.

The party said it had, all along, been praying for the APC to “make the mistake of re-presenting Governor Bello.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel ahead of the governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd), announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of a five-member electoral committee each for the September 3 governorship primaries in the two states.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in exercise of its powers under the Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections of our party, has approved the appointment of the following party members to serve on the Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Gubernatorial Electoral Appeal Panel for Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship Primary Election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at Yenagoa, Bayelsa and Lokoja, Kogi States respectively,” the statement said.

