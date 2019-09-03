Chelsea injury crisis deepens as midfielder Mateo Kovacic withdraw from Croatia’s squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Azerbaijan after picking up an injury at the weekend.

Concise News gathered that the 25-year-old, who was the only signing has started all but one of Chelsea’s five matches in all competitions this season, though was subbed off after 84 minutes of the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, Kovacic inflamed an Achilles tendon in his right leg during the match against Sheffield United, with Croatia calling up Mijo Caktas instead

It is hoped Kovacic has not suffered anything serious, the injury is significant enough that he will be unable to play any part in Croatia’s upcoming matches during the international break.

After playing out a 2-2 draw at the weekend, Chelsea manager, Lampard was criticised for withdrawing Kovacic with the visitors scoring their equaliser a few minutes later.

The coach, however, defended his decision, saying the midfielder “was on his haunches, tired.”

The news is a blow for Croatia as much as Chelsea, with the side in need of points if they are to qualify from Euro 2020 qualifying Group E – they are currently third behind Hungary and Slovakia.