An aspirant for Kogi State governorship primary, Prince Yahaya Audu, has sought for the cancellation of the results of the false election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News had reported that the primary election was won by Governor Yahaya Bello among other aspirants for the election.

Audu, who requested for the conduct of credible, fresh, free and fair primaries by the party in the state.

He claimed that there was no proper accreditation before the voting process began, which led to the shadowed election.

The aggrieved aspirant further disclosed that the election was conducted without the agents of most of the aspirants, who participated in the primary.

Audu said: “Owing to the above irregularities and several others, I hereby reject in totality the outcome of the primary and wish to call on the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cancel the result and conduct a fresh, free and fair primary.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank my teeming supports and urge them to remain calm and law-abiding as we await the response of the NWC and leaders of our great party.

“We will wait for the response of the NWC and the party leaders. We will make up our minds after their response.

“We will consult and continue to consult, wait and see how the party and leaders of the party NWC handle this issue.”

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Halims (APC-Kogi) has expressed satisfaction with the governorship primaries of the APC in Kogi which produced Governor Bello as the party’s standard-bearer.

In an interview with NAN on Sunday in Abuja, Halims said that the process of the primary election was fair and transparent.

The lawmaker said that the election was very peaceful and that all the participants, including those who lost, were happy with the outcome of the exercise.

“It was very peaceful and everybody was happy. Even those who lost at the election were also happy because the process was transparent,” he said.

Contrary to the opinions of a section of the people of the state, Halims said that Bello had performed very well in the last four years.

The lawmaker said that in terms of good governance, security, empowerment and social infrastructure, the governor performed very well.

He said that Bello, had of recent, paid all the outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Halims said that in any situation, there must be some dissenting voices because the system was not seamless.

He, however, advised the governor to improve on his present achievements when elected governor for the second term.

The legislator specifically urged Bello to do more in employment, infrastructural development and security.