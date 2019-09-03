The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced the party primary for the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Concise News reports.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the voting began at about 6: 50 pm at Confluence stadium Lokoja.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the PDP Primary, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, disclosed that 2, 388 delegates were accredited out of the total of 2, 511 PDP delegates across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Fintiri further said that 600 ballot papers had been provided, he added that they had enough ballot papers.

”We have 13 aspirants for Kogi PDP governorship primaries and no aspirant has signified their interest to step down. So, we have 13 agents representing all the 13 aspirants,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP Publicity Secretary, told NAN that the party had taken essential steps to ensure a free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election.

The PDP Spokesman disclosed that the names of all the delegates across the state were earlier published in different national dailies and online media.

Ologbodiyan added that each delegate had his or her photograph appeared on their accreditation cards.

He noted that all other aspirants had promised to support whoever won the PDP primaries among them, in the governorship election on November 16.

NAN reports that Yagba East, Ibaji, Olamaboro and Omala are four local government areas that had voted as at the time of filing this report.