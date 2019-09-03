Former Minister of State for Health, Arch. Gabriel Aduku says five governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have stepped down for the former governor of the state, Idris Wada.

The Vice-Chairman, Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) disclosed this at a news conference in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Aduku added that the decision to prevail on the other aspirants to collapse their structure into Wada’s was in the overall interest of the party and the state.

According to him, nine aspirants agreed to step down for Wada, while listing five, including the only woman aspirant, Mrs. Grace Iye Adejoh.

Others said to have agreed to step down for Wada include AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.), Dr Victor Adoji, Mohammed Tetes and Emmanuel Omebije,