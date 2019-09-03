Canadian singer and actor, Justin Bieber has taken to social media to share his life experiences with his followers.

The singer, in the long post narrated how tough his journey to stardom was and how he had dealt with the every situations life threw at him.

Sharing the post which he captioned “Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart”, on his Instagram page, the singer recounted how his parent divorced and how he survived despite financial challenges.

He went further to reveal how he ventured into drugs at the age of nineteen and how it affected his relationships.

