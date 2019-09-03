Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Monday forwarded 24 names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, in Umaihia, the state capital

According to the statement, the commissioners designate are Chimaobi Ebisike, Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji, John J. Okoro, Dr. Hagler Okorie, Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe, Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe, Onyema Wachuku, Sir G C Onyendilefu, Emeka Ikwuagwu, and Eziuche Ubani.

The others are D. K Uduma, Barr Ekele Nwaohanmuo, Mrs Ukachi Amala, Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba, Dr. Solomon Ogunji, Ikpechukwu Onuoha, Prince Dan Okoli, Barr. Suleiman Ukandu, Dr .Aham Uko and Chijioke Paul Madumere.

The rest are Dr. K. C. K Nwangwa, Mrs. Uwaoma Olenwengwa, Dr. Joe Osuji and Engr. Emma Nwabuko.

Close to six of the commissioners designate are returning members of the state cabinet while the others are potential new members.

This reconstitution of the State Executive Council by Governor Ikpeazu is coming three months after his reelection in April this year and subsequent swearing-in on May 29.