Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the National Youth Leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udeh Okoye, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that Okoye was on his way to his farm in Enugu State when he was abducted at gunpoint.

Confirming the news, the state police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu said on Monday night that the politician was on his way to his farm.

“We are on it, but because of the nature of the incident, we would not be able to disclose much details.

“He went to his farm and was kidnapped, that should do for now,” Amaraizu told Premium Tines.

Okoye was elected to lead the PDP youth wing at the party’s national convention in late 2017.

He resigned his position as a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly after he was elected youth leader and moved to Abuja.