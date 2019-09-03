Eight young children were killed in a school attack in the central Chinese province of Hubei on Monday, Concise News understands.

According to reports, the attack took place at the Chaoyangpo Elementary School in Hubei’s Enshi City.

According to a statement from the local government, a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu, who has been in police custody attacked students at the school at 8 a.m. local time, when students would have been arriving for class.

Eight were killed and another two were injured. No details were given on the students’ injuries or their individual ages. In China, elementary school children range in age from 6 years old to 13.

“The local party committee and the government is all out organizing rescue and remedial work,” the statement from Enshi City government said.

A separate statement by the Enshi City police was originally posted on Chinese social media site Weibo but was later removed without explanation.

The hashtag “school criminal case in Hubei” had gained 120 million views on Weibo as of Tuesday morning.