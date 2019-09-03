There have been images and videos in circulation on social and news media platforms that an MTN office was burnt down in Apapa, Lagos, over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Concise News had reported that some Nigerians and other African nationals have been facing attacks by South Africans since Sunday.

This development led to several calls by Nigerians on their compatriots to boycott the services of South African companies in the West African nation.

There have been closure of some MTN offices and other South Africa-owned businesses in the country in the wake of threats by Nigerians.

On Tuesday afternoon, there were reports (not on Concise News) that angry Nigerian youths burnt down an MTN office in Apapa Lagos as a retaliation to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

However, checks by this reporter revealed that the photos of the said incident were old and posted on a popular forum Nairaland.

Digging deeper into archival materials on the internet, Concise News found out that the images of the supposed MTN office was taken in 2015.

Further finding revealed that the photos were that of a fire incident at an MTN office in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria.

The incident took place on Sunday, March 15th, 2019 and thus not an MTN office in Apapa, Lagos, as widely circulated on social media.

MTN Condemns Attack

Similarly, telecommunication giants MTN’s Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said the firm stands against all forms of oppression and injustice.

“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence,” the statement added.

“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard.

“We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.

“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected – the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”