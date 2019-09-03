Ex-Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia Appeals FIFA Ban

Former Super Eagles coach and Olympic medallist Samson Siasia in defense to clear his name off corruption allegation has galvanised all resources and the deserved courage to appeal FIFA ban which hit him unexpectedly last month.

Concise News gathered that the former Super Eagles midfielder has submitted his statement of appeal to the Court of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) in Switzerland and asking the court to stop the FIFA decision until his appeal is heard.

“This is a fight to finish for a man who loves to attack both as a celebrated player of the Eagles and a coach, remarked Mitchell Obi, celebrated journalist and President AIPS-Africa.

“We can only pray that Samson’s appeal hit the right cords and he finally gets the fair hearing which never was particularly in a case for which he is being punished simply on ‘motivated decision.

“Will this appeal give Samson the real strength he needs to beat the Delilah called FIFA Ethics Committee. All eyes are on CAS”, remarked Obi.

NFF Reveals Next Move Over Life Ban

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has vowed to ensure the life ban placed on a former Super Eagles star Samson Siasia by FIFA is overturned.

While reacting to the development, the NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi described the ban as shocking, saying its lawyers will “study and provide legal advice to the federation.”

“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and the subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban on Mr. Samson Siasia,” the NFF noted.

“He is a football legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We respect the FIFA processes.”

He added that “the least we as a Federation can do is empathise with him at this time make ourselves available to him and hope that in some way he is able to clear his name.”