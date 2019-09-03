Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has revealed that Everton can win their first English Premier League (EPL) title under manager Marco Silva.

The club finished eighth last season under the Portuguese manager, the Toffees strengthened their squad with a reenforcement of Jonas Lossl, Djibril Sidibe, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi.

With two wins, one draw and one defeat, Everton are placed in the sixth position with seven points after four games.

Asked if Everton can end their journey for the EPL title under Silva, Yobo told Goal: “Why not? When I was at Everton, we qualified for the 2006 Champions League ahead of Liverpool.

“Everton is a family club and also a cultural club – they have a way that they play and the fans are always behind them.

“This season, they’ve got players coming in and when you sign a lot of new players under a new manager, it sometimes affects the team. The players coming in need to be integrated into the squad.

“But obviously as from next season, I think they will have that solidity and togetherness and the team can perform better.

“You can never say never, nothing is impossible in football. Now that the club is growing bigger and with the money, they are spending, I’m sure they will attract more quality players and add to the ones they already have and that will aid their Premier League ambition.

“So, the future looks very bright because, for football clubs, finances say a lot and Everton have that spending power now,” he said.

Recall that Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has said he left North London side Arsenal for Everton to make a name for himself, Concise News reports.

Iwobi, 23, sealed a transfer deadline day move to Marco Silva’s team, making him their seventh signing.

The winger started in the Gunners academy before making his way up into the first team where he had 149 senior appearances and striking 15 times.

According to the player, his move to the Toffees was to shake off the “youngster tag” on him.

“I spoke to the manager and Marcel [Brands] and they almost lured me in,” he told Everton TV.

“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move, I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

He added that “It is exciting times for Everton. I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in – some great talent.

“It is not just me. There were quality players here before [the summer] and they are still here.

“The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.

“Hopefully he can do the same for not just me but Moise Kean and a few others who came in, too.”