A plastic surgeon, Dr Rex Dafiewhare, on Tuesday in Abuja, warned that complications arising from the process of buttocks and breast enlargement, might lead to death of the one who undergoes the process.

Concise News reports that Dafiewhare, an Abuja-based plastic surgeon, who gave this warning in an interview with NAN, described the process as the transferring of fats from one part of the body to another.

According to him, the procedure is done under general anaesthesia, which can result to complications arising from general anaesthesia itself just like in any other

surgery.

“The complications, which has nothing to do with the procedure itself are caused by reactions to drugs used and inadequate oxygen.

“Blood clots may form in the legs especially in overweight people due to long surgery time.

“If they get dislodged into circulation that may cause severe breathing problems, otherwise called pulmonary embolism or even death,” Dafiewhare said.

The medical practitioner said that there could be a significant blood loss either from inadequate fat or oil going into blood vessels called fat embolism capable of causing blockage in the lungs or heart.

According to him, while this may result to death, embolism is particularly more likely to occur when the fat is injected into the muscle instead of the under the skin.

Dafiewhare also warned that during the process, there could be irregularities on the skin surface from uneven placement of the fat.

The surgeon, however, noted improved self-esteem and more desirable look as the cosmetic benefits of such enlargement.

He assured that apart from the complications in the process of the surgery, no other long term complications had been reported after successful surgery.

Nutrition partners applaud KDSG for backing 6 months maternity leave with circular

In related news, some nutrition partners working to improve nutrition in Kaduna State on Tuesday commended the state government for extending maternity leave to six months with a circular for implementation.

The nutrition partners said that the leave extension would enable working mothers to properly take care of their new-born babies before resumption.

The state government had in a circular dated August 29, granted approval for the extension of maternity leave for working mothers.

The circular obtained from Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital said, “In the light of the above mentioned development, you are hereby requested to bring the content of this circular to the attention of all staff’’.

The document noted that the extension would be from three months as institutionalised by Public Service to six months with effect from August 14.

Miss Jessica Bartholomew, State Secretary, Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) told NAN that the development was a ‘tremendous leap’ in promoting exclusive breastfeeding in the state.

“The idea is to provide enough time for working mothers to properly breastfeed their babies whose resultant effect shall guarantee healthy babies and mothers in line with international best practices,’’ Bartholomew said.

She said that the circular had translated the six months maternity leave pronouncement to reality, saying that working mothers could now breastfeed their babies for long.

“We commend the state government for its effort in promoting good nutrition practices to curb incidence of malnutrition among children less than five years.

“We (CS-SUNN) urge the beneficiaries to make the best use of the time to exclusively breastfeed their children to enable them start strong in life,’’ she said.

Malam Isah Ibrahim, Nutrition Advocacy Adviser, `Save the Children International’, also described the issuance of the circular as a milestone in the struggle for the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding.

Ibrahim commended the government for giving working mothers the needed time to practice exclusive breastfeeding, saying that the circular would help them start immediately.

He noted that the nutrition partners would continue to support the government in creating the needed awareness among beneficiaries to ensure appropriate breastfeeding practice for healthy development of children.