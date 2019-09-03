The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos have arrested one Darlington John Irmahia, for alleged internet fraud better known as yahoo Yahoo, Concise News report.

It was gathered in a statement issued by the commission on Tuesday that Darlington, a 26-year-old graduate of Fine and Applied Art was arrested at a restaurant in Lekki, Lagos State.

The EFCC said he was captured in an attempt to retrieve his car which he had abandoned to escape arrest.

The statement read “The EFCC operative in an earlier operation had seized a vehicle allegedly belonging to Darlington who fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle.

“In an attempt to retrieve the vehicle, through a proxy, luck ran out of him when the operatives denied the proxy access to the car and trailed him to a restaurant where Darlington was arrested.

“At the point of arrest, fraudulent documents, and pornographic videos were recovered. “The suspect would soon be arraigned in court.”

Concise News had earlier reported that EFCC had arrested 12 internet fraudsters in Lagos State.

The commission in a statement made available to the newsmen on Friday evening noted that the suspects “were arrested in a rented three-bedroom apartment in the Ikotun area of Lagos, where they used as a Yahoo Yahoo school”.

The suspects are Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi, Haruna Yusuf, Olubori Hassan, Wasiu Idowu, Basit Adeniran, Aina Olajuwon, Okafor Joseph, David Ado, Olamide Ogunseye, Opeyemi Ahmed, Monsuru Amao and Taiwo Rasak.

“During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by hiding in the roof of their apartment,” the statement read.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.”

The statement noted that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Concise News had earlier reported that EFCC on Friday arrested one of the internet fraud suspects declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It was gathered that Oyediran Joseph was the suspect nabbed by the Commission in Kwara state.

Zonal Head of the EFCC in the north-central state, Isyaku Sharu, who spoke at the second edition of a press briefing tagged, ‘EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cybercrime in Ilorin, disclosed that the arrest followed a letter of assistance from the United States authorities written to the commission two weeks ago to track, and possibly arrest and prosecute two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.

The Zonal head also disclosed that within seven months of their operations in the zone, the agency had independently arrested over 50 suspected internet fraudsters, secured the conviction of 25 of them and forfeited exotic cars and monies running into millions of naira to the Federal government.

He further said the zone had traced properties linked to some cybercrime suspects to choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, ranging from supermarkets, plaza, and many more with a conservative value of the properties put at about N1b.

He appealed to Nigerians to assist the government in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to making cyberspace well fortified for foreign investors to come and invest to boost the country’s economy.