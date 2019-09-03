No fewer than 280 suspects of cybercrime have been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Kano State between January and August this year.

Concise News understands that the Zonal Head of the Commission in Kano, Akaninyene Ezima, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Kano.

Ezima said the suspects were apprehended for committing crimes bordering on cybercrimes, money laundering and other forms of crimes like ‘black money, wash-wash, foxy scheme and MMM’, among others.

He said the commission had also recovered N550 million and 690,000 dollars during the period under review, pointing out that the 690,000 dollars were recovered at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to him, the commission is currently pursuing 51 cases of various offenses in courts under the zone.

Ezima said the investigation into several cases had also attained different stages of completion.

The official advised management of banks operating in the states under the zone to improve their response system in order to protect their customers from being duped by fraudsters.

He noted that most of the crimes were being perpetrated during weekend days when banks were not operating.

“So by improving the response system of the banks, the banks can avert any attempt by such criminals to steal from someone’s account,” he said.

Ezima affirmed that the commission had embarked on sensitization on how to protect themselves from falling victims of MMM, wash-wash and foxy schemed, among other forms of crimes.

He disclosed that the commission had held campaigns in Katsina State on how fraudsters operate.

The EFCC boss said the commission had planned to organize similar programs in other states under the zone and appealed to members of the public to provide the commission with useful information that would help the commission to curb such activities of fraudsters.

Concise News had earlier reports that the EFCC Commission in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening stated that its had arrested 12 internet fraudester in Lagos state.

It noted that the suspects “were arrested in a rented three-bedroom apartment in the Ikotun area of Lagos, where they used as a Yahoo Yahoo school”.

The suspects are Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi, Haruna Yusuf, Olubori Hassan, Wasiu Idowu, Basit Adeniran, Aina Olajuwon, Okafor Joseph, David Ado, Olamide Ogunseye, Opeyemi Ahmed, Monsuru Amao and Taiwo Rasak.

“During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by hiding in the roof of their apartment,” the statement read.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.”

The statement noted that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Concise News had earlier reported that EFCC on Friday arrested one of the internet fraud suspects declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It was gathered that Oyediran Joseph was the suspect nabbed by the Commission in Kwara state.

Zonal Head of the EFCC in the north-central state, Isyaku Sharu, who spoke at the second edition of a press briefing tagged, ‘EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cybercrime in Ilorin, disclosed that the arrest followed a letter of assistance from the United States authorities written to the commission two weeks ago to track, and possibly arrest and prosecute two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.

The Zonal head also disclosed that within seven months of their operations in the zone, the agency had independently arrested over 50 suspected internet fraudsters, secured the conviction of 25 of them and forfeited exotic cars and monies running into millions of naira to the Federal government.

He further said the zone had traced properties linked to some cybercrime suspects to choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, ranging from supermarkets, plaza, and many more with a conservative value of the properties put at about N1b.

He appealed to Nigerians to assist the government in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to making cyberspace well fortified for foreign investors to come and invest to boost the country’s economy.